Electrical fire forced plane's emergency landing

An electrical fire is to blame for the emergency landing of the plane late Monday afternoon. Airport spokeswoman Rolenda Faasuamalie says the Cessna 172 operated by Sky Guam aviation was removed around 8:00 am today.

The pilot and two passengers managed to walk away from the plane, which landed in a grassy area short of the runway.

The FAA and NTSB are following up.

Sky Guam operates sightseeing tours. So far no comment from the company.