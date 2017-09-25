Group arrested for drugs

Suspicious drug activity reported in Sinajana led to three people being placed under arrest.Joelynn Marie Reyes, 35, of Sinajana is charged with Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to Deliver and Drug Free School Zone. Juan Taimanao King, 38, of Sinajana is charged with Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance.

The Mandana Drug Task Force ???along with SOD SWAT, GPD K9 Unit and CSI served a search warrant at a home on Chalan Guma Yu’us around 1pm today. Authorities found drug paraphernalia used for crystal meth. A field test was also conducted which yielded a presumptive positive result. Police also say while SOD SWAT was approaching the residence on Guma Yu'us, a homeless man was arrested after being seen coming down a flight of stairs leading to a separate unit.

Investigators learned from the homeowners that when SWAT was making thier approach, they heard dogs barking from the rear side of the dwelling, and then the sound of someone attempting to break in through a locked security door. Joseph Anthony Mesa, 41, is charged with Home Invasion and Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II Control Substance.All three were booked and confined.