Adult day care, case management and in-home services extended

Adult day care, case management and in-home services for the island’s man'amko will continue uninterrupted through the end of the year. The announcement was made by the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Senior Citizens less than one week after Catholic Social Services sent a letter to clients and employees warning them that services would be suspended beginning October 2nd due to a contract expiration.

Monday afternoon, Public Health announced that agreements are now in place with CSS to extend services from October 1st through December 31st for all three programs. There will also be an option to extend the services for an additional three months while the contracts for Fiscal Year 2018 are being negotiated.

Public Health added it is the department’s intent to ensure services for seniors, their families and caregivers continue smoothly.