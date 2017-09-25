Aircraft in incident belongs to Sky Guam Aviation

The Cessna aircraft that was involved in an incident late this afternoon at the Guam International Airport in Tiyan belongs to Sky Guam Aviation, which operates sightseeing tours. GIAA spokeswoman Rolenda Faasuamalie tells KUAM News there were three passengers - all were conscious - and were transported by ambulance to the hospital for observation.

She says Federal Aviation Administration officials were also at the scene. Airport operations are not affected, and all roadways are open.

The plane came to a stop on a grassy area just past the fenceline from Route 8, and short of the approach area of the runway.

A witness saw the three passenger get off the plane, and walk away from it.