Aircraft in incident belongs to Sky Guam Aviation

Suspicious drug activity reported in Sinajana led to three people being placed under arrest.Joelynn Marie Reyes, 35, of Sinajana is charged with Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to Deliver and Drug Free School Zone.
Adult day care, case management and in-home services for the island's man'amko will continue uninterrupted through the end of the year.
There were three passengers - all were conscious - and were transported by ambulance to the hospital for observation.
A small plane, identified as a Cessna 172 aircraft, skidded on the runway while landing at the Guam International Airport late Monday afternoon. A witness at the scene said he saw three people get off the plane and walk away.
Supreme Court of Guam Associate Justice Robert Torres is now the president-elect of the American Judges Association, North America's largest such group. He is the first judge from a U.S. territory to be elected to the top post.
Another clergy sex abuse case has been filed in the District Court of Guam. 62-year-old R.A.J. alleges he was sexually molested by now deceased, father Ziolo Camacho.
A man who allegedly tried to steal watches and electronics from K-Mart on Friday is under arrest 21 year old Javon Dewitt Scales is charged with retail theft as a 3rd degree felony.
He was acting in self-defense. Last week, jurors returned with a not guilty verdict against Eric S.N. Santos. Two years ago, Santos was arrested after a Tumon bar fight.
Our partners at Choice Broadcasting announced today they successfully conducted the island's first-ever broadcasts of HD radio on their station BOSS 104.
