Cessna plane crashes at Guam airport

A small plane, identified as a Cessna 172 aircraft, skid on a grassy area just past the fencline from Route 8, and short of the runway approach area while landing at the Guam international airport late Monday afternoon. at the Guam International Airport late Monday afternoon. A witness at the scene said he saw three people get off the plane and walk away.

An airport official says the Airport rescue and firefighting unit responded to the scene as did units from the Guam Fire Department. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Kevin Reilly says all three people on board were conscious and responsive.

There's no word on the cause of the incident.