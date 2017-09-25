GMH will address accrediting agency findings

Guam's only public hospital is working to implement corrective action plans after a recent survey by the Joint Commission and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services led to several findings. In the past month the Guam Memorial Hospital has been surveyed twice by accrediting agencies at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights several weeks ago.

"And so with regards to the findings that they had, they give us an opportunity to prepare a plan of correction," said GMH chief executive officer Peter John Camacho. He could not detail the findings, which he said were mainly due to minor compliance issues such as the need to use proper silverware instead of Styrofoam containers. However he confirmed a corrective action plan was approved.

Meanwhile, CMS also conducted a "for cause" survey at the hospital main facility which has one pending issue awaiting further information. The Joint Commission also recently conducted a "for cause" visit leading to findings that could put the hospital's accreditation at risk. He said, "They looked at different things, including the one that we will need to respond to is the tuberculosis exposure."

Another big concern raised by the Joint Commission visit was the lack of physician participation - an issue that was also raised by an internal email sent to hospital employees. A follow up Joint Commission visit is expected in the next two months.

"When they come back and if in their review they determine that we didn't do what we said we were going to do, we would be at risk at that point in time, but we are still accredited by Joint Commission, and we are still certified by the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services," he shared.

Meanwhile, Governor Eddie Calvo is urging lawmakers to provide the hospital with more resources to maintain patient safety, quality care, and accreditation. "They need buildings that can stay dry inside even as it rains outside - they need facilities that provide the staff with the space and equipment they need to help our people," he said on his YouTube channel.

Calvo has been pushing a bond borrowing and tax bill to help provide GMH more resources. To learn more about the GMH modernization plan and the administration's proposals you can visit the next town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6PM at the Yona community center.