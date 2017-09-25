Download Sabrina's playlist for the Koko Road Race

It's that time of the year again, when thousands prepare to lace up for the Guam Koko Road Race. Over the next several weeks we'll have tips and useful information to get you race ready. So here's an introduction to Team KUAM, and a free playlist of the music I use to keep me focused and on the road.

DOWNLOAD MY PLAYLIST HERE

I'm only doing the 5k but for me that's a pretty good long distance because I'm not really a runner. We're motivated and on a mission. Valerie Maigue admits, "I'm not the most fit person, I'm definitely not into running sometimes you have to set those personal goals and kind of knock them out one by one and I think this is the stepping stone to that."

Isa Baza added, "I've been doing a little bit of yoga, a little Crossfit and a couple runs here and there, but I'm probably going to try to increase my miles once we get closer to race day."

As we did with the recent Trench Challenge we are once again teaming up with our friends at Special Olympics Guam and now partnering with the FAS Athletic Club. "It's really exciting to do the 10k and partnering with the FAS track athletes they put the FAS in fast so I'm finding myself having to train that much harder," said Chris Barnett.

Team KUAM consists of myself, Val, Isa, Chris, and Nick Delgado. Val and I have signed up for the 5K, Chris and Isa the 10K race and Nick will tackle the half-marathon. Nick said, "Really, if you asked me five six years ago I would not be doing such a race, but it's really become addicting when you start doing long runs you just keep doing it and doing it and I have to say after the last one I said this is my final one but here I am getting ready to go again."

There's a big change with this year's race it has moved to historic Hagatna. For more information and to register go to guamkokoroadrace.com and remember, as Nick says, "Give it your best don't give up especially when you're out there training because when race day comes it's all about having fun."

