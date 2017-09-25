Harold Cruz talks about what happened during peaceful protest

It may be business as usual up at the gates at Andersen Air Force Base, but the same can't be said for this past Saturday. For nearly an hour traffic was blocked by protesters from the group Prutehi Litekyan, resulting in the arrest of one - the chief of staff of a local senator.

54-year-old Harold John Cruz was arrested on Saturday for disorderly conduct, obstructing public roadways, and failure to dispurse. Cruz is the Chief of Staff to Senator Wil Castro and the only one out of about 30 people, arrested for blocking the traffic from exiting Andersen AFB.

"When we heard there were plans to show up with a bulldozer in the next day or so we felt that our voices in past pleas, in the cry of the people were falling on deaf ears," Cruz detailed. "So at the moment when we got the information that they plan on coming in here with a bulldozer to clear the area we knew there was something that we had to do, something that would get their attention."

The protestors created a human chain, in what Cruz says was only intended to last for 30 minutes, so their voices could be heard. "Call the Base Commander...get him off the golf course" was heard being shouted...by Senator Fernando Esteves, calling out the official. At issue: $78 million contract recently awarded to Black Construction to build the a firing range, much to the dismay of island residents who have spoken out against the proposed range, citing the sacred lands, original ownership, and the affects of the flora and fauna in the Ritidian-Litekyan area.

But, Cruz is no stranger to activism. He served as the Chief of Staff to the late Senator Angel Leon Guerrero Santos - a Guam lawmaker who was known to be vocal for Chamorro Rights - the founder of the United Chamorro Chelus and the Chamorro Nation. Though Cruz worked for him, he says he also saw Santos as a mentor and grew to be passionate about many of the same causes.

Cruz says he will continue to fight for the perpetuation of the Chamorro culture and the return of all federal access lands. "That's where my passion comes from. I don't own land at Litekyan or within the Ritidian area, but there's a need to help these families find ways to get their lands back and most importantly continue to preserve the Chamorro culture and heritage," he said.

Cruz is clear that he was acting on his own accord and in no way was representing the Senator's office. Castro issued a response following Cruz's release stating...while he does not condone the breaking of any laws, he will not turn his back on someone who stands for something bigger than himself.

"We'll be back again, again, and again until something is done. So, yes. I would do it all over again, without a doubt," he told KUAM News.

And it's evident their fight is far from over.

Participants were out again today at the University of Guam showing their passion for the cause.

The legislature was called to session this morning - but KUAM has learned that senators spent several hours in a joint caucus discussing Resolution 228...

It would stop the construction of the military firing range at the Litekyan area. Senators recessed from caucus at 12 pm and are expected to return at 9 AM tomorrow.