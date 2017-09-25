Justice Robert Torres named president-elect of American Judges A - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Justice Robert Torres named president-elect of American Judges Association

Supreme Court of Guam Associate Justice Robert Torres is now the president-elect of the American Judges Association, North America's largest such group.  He is the first judge from a U.S. territory to be elected to the top post.  

In a statement, Torres said he was humbled by his selection. The AJA was established in 1959, and has more than 3,000 members representing all levels of courts.

The group's website states its objective is to promote and improve the effective administration of justice, and to maintain the status and independence of the judiciary.

