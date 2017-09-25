Justice Robert Torres named president-elect of American Judges Association

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A small plane, identified as a Cessna 172 aircraft, skidded on the runway while landing at the Guam International Airport late Monday afternoon. A witness at the scene said he saw three people get off the plane and walk away.More >>
A small plane, identified as a Cessna 172 aircraft, skidded on the runway while landing at the Guam International Airport late Monday afternoon. A witness at the scene said he saw three people get off the plane and walk away.More >>
Supreme Court of Guam Associate Justice Robert Torres is now the president-elect of the American Judges Association, North America's largest such group. He is the first judge from a U.S. territory to be elected to the top post.More >>
Supreme Court of Guam Associate Justice Robert Torres is now the president-elect of the American Judges Association, North America's largest such group. He is the first judge from a U.S. territory to be elected to the top post.More >>
Another clergy sex abuse case has been filed in the District Court of Guam. 62-year-old R.A.J. alleges he was sexually molested by now deceased, father Ziolo Camacho.More >>
Another clergy sex abuse case has been filed in the District Court of Guam. 62-year-old R.A.J. alleges he was sexually molested by now deceased, father Ziolo Camacho.More >>
A man who allegedly tried to steal watches and electronics from K-Mart on Friday is under arrest 21 year old Javon Dewitt Scales is charged with retail theft as a 3rd degree felony.More >>
A man who allegedly tried to steal watches and electronics from K-Mart on Friday is under arrest 21 year old Javon Dewitt Scales is charged with retail theft as a 3rd degree felony.More >>
He was acting in self-defense. Last week, jurors returned with a not guilty verdict against Eric S.N. Santos. Two years ago, Santos was arrested after a Tumon bar fight.More >>
He was acting in self-defense. Last week, jurors returned with a not guilty verdict against Eric S.N. Santos. Two years ago, Santos was arrested after a Tumon bar fight.More >>
Our partners at Choice Broadcasting announced today they successfully conducted the island's first-ever broadcasts of HD radio on their station BOSS 104.More >>
Our partners at Choice Broadcasting announced today they successfully conducted the island's first-ever broadcasts of HD radio on their station BOSS 104.More >>
Senator Fernando Esteves is under investigation by the Guam National Guard for his alleged role in blocking the road near Andersen Air Force Base this past weekend. Esteves is a sergeant and a medic assigned to the headquarters company of the 1st-294th regiment.More >>
Senator Fernando Esteves is under investigation by the Guam National Guard for his alleged role in blocking the road near Andersen Air Force Base this past weekend. Esteves is a sergeant and a medic assigned to the headquarters company of the 1st-294th regiment.More >>
Students at Okkodo High School were on lockdown this morning after 5 gunshots were heard approximately half a mile from campus.More >>
Students at Okkodo High School were on lockdown this morning after 5 gunshots were heard approximately half a mile from campus.More >>