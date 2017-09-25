Another clergy sex abuse case filed in federal court - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another clergy sex abuse case filed in federal court

Another clergy sex abuse case has been filed in the District Court of Guam. 62-year-old R.A.J. alleges he was sexually molested by now deceased, father Ziolo Camacho.

The incident occurred at San Vicente Catholic School when R.A.J. was about 6 or 7 years old.

Court documents state the boy was put in the closet for hours by a nun who caught him sneaking off campus to go to the nearby store.

In the closet, R.A.J. alleges the priest reached in and touched his private parts.

He'd be discovered hours later after his grandmother came to the school worried because R.A.J. had not come home.

