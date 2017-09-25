Changes in place at DOC Corrections to stop contraband smuggling

Modified times for searches. DepCor today starting the first of several changes recently announced to fight contraband. First up - prison vendor inspections happening further inside the compound. And only between 9 to 11 am and 2 to 4 pm.

Guam Customs K-9 enforcement officers conducted the sweep. It's these inspections done around this certain time of the day that's part of the new things the department has implemented to curb the contraband from coming into the prison.

It was just last week, prison leaders briefed on the list of changes to come. Plans that include the increase use of dogs to assist in finding contraband. "So you can get a general idea of what we are doing with collaborating with the various agencies. When Customs is busy we call GPD's K-9 unit," said DOC director Tony Lamorena.

Also happening today, a sweep inside the prison's residential substance abuse treatment unit. Dogs sniffing out the inmate bunks and other office spaces. No findings from either searches today, but Lamorena says this is just the start of more inspections to come. "We're confident that eventually we'll tackle this. We are not going to say we are going to 100 percent get rid of contraband because no prison in the US can do that but we are going to try to cut down as much as we can," he said.

The ramped up shakedowns follows last month's arrest of several DOC officers allegedly involved in working with inmates to smuggle contraband inside. Their cases continue making its way through the courts.