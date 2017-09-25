Officer believes he found skull fragments at crime scene

Suspected skull fragments are what Guam Police Officer Donny Tainatongo believed he saw when he arrived to the scene where Shelly Bernstein was found dead in her Tamuning apartment four years ago.

Tainatongo works in GPD's Forensic Science Section.

He also testified to photographing what he believed looked like splatters of blood at the scene, saying, he identified the substance as "suspected blood." When asked if it was ever tested, he replied, "not to my knowledge." Jeremiah Luther inquired with the officer, "How did you determine it's blood?" with the officer saying, "I used the term 'suspected blood'...through experience and processing for crime scenes."

Bernstein died from blunt force trauma to the head, but no murder was ever recovered.

Tainatongo is the government's final witness in the Allan Agababa retrial, the man accused of killing his mother to collect her death benefits.

Defense is expected to start its case in chief later this week.

Anticipated to testify is forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph Cohen who will challenge autopsy results that determined Bernstein's death was a homicide.