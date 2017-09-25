21-year-old caught stealing from Kmart

A man who allegedly tried to steal watches and electronics from K-Mart on Friday is under arrest 21 year old Javon Dewitt Scales is charged with retail theft as a 3rd degree felony.

Court documents state a man was seen on the store's video surveillance loading the items into a cart before heading for the exit.

He allegedly took a television, a home entertainment sound bar and several watches all priced at more than $600.

The suspect was stopped at the exit of the store.

Scales has since been released on a $5,000 performance bond.