21-year-old caught stealing from Kmart

A man who allegedly tried to steal watches and electronics from K-Mart on Friday is under arrest 21 year old Javon Dewitt Scales is charged with retail theft as a 3rd degree felony.

Court documents state a man was seen on the store's video surveillance loading the items into a cart before heading for the exit.

He allegedly took a television, a home entertainment sound bar and several watches all priced at more than $600.

The suspect was stopped at the exit of the store.

Scales has since been released on a $5,000 performance bond.

  • Cessna plane crashes at Guam airport

    A small plane, identified as a Cessna 172 aircraft, skidded on the runway while landing at the Guam International Airport late Monday afternoon. A witness at the scene said he saw three people get off the plane and walk away. 

  • Justice Robert Torres named president-elect of American Judges Association

    Supreme Court of Guam Associate Justice Robert Torres is now the president-elect of the American Judges Association, North America's largest such group.  He is the first judge from a U.S. territory to be elected to the top post.

  • Another clergy sex abuse case filed in federal court

    Another clergy sex abuse case has been filed in the District Court of Guam. 62-year-old R.A.J. alleges he was sexually molested by now deceased, father Ziolo Camacho.

