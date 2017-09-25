Child Protective Services called after curious robbery

37 year old Richard Angonbiram and 33 year old Machirin Wasan are charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief to a motor vehicle, and child abuse. Court documents state the victim reported that his girlfriend's car was broken into and numerous items including clothing, shoes, children's toys and a fishing tackle box had been stolen.

Witnesses reported seeing a tenant and a handful of children near the car earlier that day.

Police went the tenant's apartment to find unsuitable living conditions. Authorities say the unit was filthy, and had a strong scent of mold and defecation.

Seven children all under the age of 7 were also inside. Two children told investigators they were hungry and that their mom was giving the one-year old sister coffee to drink.

CPS was then called to investigate.

The pair are being held on a $5,000 cash bail.