Eric Santos found not guilty of Tumon bar fight

He was acting in self-defense. Last week, jurors returned with a not guilty verdict against Eric S.N. Santos. Two years ago, Santos was arrested after a Tumon bar fight.

KUAM files show he struck the victim with a glass beer mug until it shattered resulting in serious injuries to the victim's head, face and body.

Evidence showed victim was in fact the aggressor and had threatened Santos with a knife.

Santos was acquitted of aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and terrorizing.

We should note, Santos is a former DepCor officer who appealed his termination with the Civil Service Commission.

KUAM files show Santos spoke out about a climate of corruption at the prison.