Guam Guard investigating Esteves after protest

Senator Fernando Esteves is under investigation by the Guam National Guard for his alleged role in blocking the road near Andersen Air Force Base this past weekend. Esteves is a sergeant and a medic assigned to the headquarters company of the 1st-294th regiment.

Spokesperson Major Josephine Blas says the Guard does not endorse unlawful activity by its members, saying, "You know whatever his views are, those are not the views of the Guam National Guard. So we just want to make sure what he does in his civilian capacity is not necessarily the same views that is shared by the Guam National Guard."

"If you're a member of the guard, you're a member 24/7. We do want you to be the best citizen you can, obviously, and just to do what's right," she added.

Blas says throughout the investigation Esteves will remain a full, active member of the Guard, and is expected to attend monthly drills. His punishment, if any, will depend on their findings. She says since the issue is a personnel matter, they would have no further comment until the probe is completed.

We also reached out to Senator Esteves, but he tells us he cannot comment at this time, as well.