Nearby gunshots force lockdown at Okkoho High

Students at Okkodo High School were on lockdown this morning after 5 possible gunshots were heard approximately half a mile from campus. According to deputy superintendent Erika Cruz the gunshots were heard by school aides and school resource officers at approximately 9:18am near the Dededo pipeline area.

The Guam Police Department responded to the incident and cleared the school just after 9:40am.

This is the second lockdown in the past month resulting from gunshots heard near a school campus.

