Northern Pool closing for maintenance, repairs

The Department of Parks & Recreation will be performing maintenance work at Guam’s Northern Pool in Dededo. The work includes repairs to the mechanical equipment operating the pool, as well as checking for leaks in the pool, and regular maintenance.  

This work is necessary to maintaining the equipment needed to ensure the safety and health of our swimmers and maximize the life of the pool. 

The pool will be shut down on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, for initial assessments. Following the assessment, DPR will have a better idea of the length of the closure, which will be determined by the amount of work necessary to complete repairs and regular maintenance. Roughly estimated, the work could take one to three weeks. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause residents.

