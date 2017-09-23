Senator's chief of staff arrested after protest outside Andersen AFB

Dozens of Prutehi Litekyan protesters stood in solidarity outside the gates of Andersen Air Force Base for several hours this afternoon - some creating a human chain preventing vehicles from leaving the base. The Guam Police Department made several arrests, including the Chief of Staff for Senator Wil Castro.

According to Castro, his Chief of Staff Harold Cruz was arrested for Civil Disobedience and has since been booked and released.

Castro offered this statement to KUAM: "I do not condone the breaking of any laws. Yes, he is my Chief of Staff as he was to the late Senator Angel Santos.

He was arrested for civil disobedience. He threatened no lives and no one was injured. He acted in his own capacity. I am neither anti-military or anti-American but I will not turn my back on someone who stands for something bigger than himself. He was protesting for past and historical injustices and potentially future injustices against our people and natural resources."

Video sent to KUAM also show Senator Fernando Esteves at today's protest, however sources reveal the Senator was not arrested. Senator Esteves is heard on video yelling "Call the Base Commander... get him off the golf course".

Esteves issued this statement to KUAM:

"These people have gone through all the proper channels and have been getting the run around by federal and military officials. The people out here are not anti-military, they just want their concerns addressed. I understand people are angry because of the inconvenience this caused, but my, how far we've fallen that convenience is more important than a culture and ecology thousands of years old."

Island residents have been vocal in their cause in preventing the construction of a military firing range at Litekyan. So far officials have already granted a $78 million contract to Black Construction