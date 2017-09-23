Senator's chief of staff arrested after protest outside Andersen AFB

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Dozens of Prutehi Litekyan protesters stood in solidarity outside the gates of Andersen Air Force Base for several hours this afternoon - some creating a human chain preventing vehicles from leaving the base.More >>
It's official: the Civil Service Commission signed-off on the settlement agreement for fired DepCor corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu. He was the only officer fired after the internal affairs investigation was done into the beating of detainee Justin Meno.More >>
Passionate words came out of the Guam Congress Building today, as dozens of people filled the public hearing room giving testimony on Bill 228. The measure would stop the construction of a proposed firing range at Litekyan.More >>
Have you been feeling under the weather lately? Then you're not alone. Public Health is declaring the onset of a Type-A flu epidemic on Guam.More >>
The Guam Education Board is in receipt of a tentative settlement agreement in the lawsuit filed by superintendent Jon Fernandez against the board last year. However board finance chair Mark Mendiola said the board has yet to vote on the agreement.More >>
The top reported discipline violation for students at Guam public schools in August is dress code violations, making up 46% of all discipline referrals reported throughout the district.More >>
While the legislature is expected to return on Monday, one thing is noticeably missing from the agenda: Resolution 294, the Ethics Committee's findings and recommendations for Senator Jim Espaldon.More >>
Not a dry eye in sight. Married couple Shawn Cruz and Victoria Siaotong Cruz were spared any jail time for the death of their 3-month-old baby boy three years ago.More >>
