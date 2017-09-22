Settlement for terminated corrections officer approved

It's official: the Civil Service Commission signed-off on the settlement agreement for fired DepCor corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu. He was the only officer fired after the internal affairs investigation was done into the beating of detainee Justin Meno.

The department agreed to rescind his termination, and give him more than $8,000 as part of his claim. Though he argues he did everything he could to help Meno, the investigation concluded that Urquizu failed to perform his duties the day of the attack.

But, he won't be going back to work. The agreement states he will also resign from DOC.