Dozens testify against firing range at Litekyan

Passionate words came out of the Guam Congress Building today, as dozens of people filled the public hearing room giving testimony on Bill 228. The measure would stop the construction of a proposed firing range at Litekyan.

"How much more are they going to take from us? We can't let them take anymore. We can't let them take Litekyan," proclaimed on testifier. Another pleaded, "Dammit - this has gone on to damn long and our children feel it, I don't even know these young girls they've taken on a passion because this is Guam this is their home."

Guam's Youth is also hosting a peaceful protest in front of Andersen Gate in support of Prutehi Litekyan: Save Riditian. The protest will run from 11am to 3pm tomorrow.

  Settlement for terminated corrections officer approved

    It's official: the Civil Service Commission signed-off on the settlement agreement for fired DepCor corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu. He was the only officer fired after the internal affairs investigation was done into the beating of detainee Justin Meno.

    Passionate words came out of the Guam Congress Building today, as dozens of people filled the public hearing room giving testimony on Bill 228. The measure would stop the construction of a proposed firing range at Litekyan.

  Judge wants GHURA board case settled

    Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola wants to settle the case involving seven individuals charged with obstructing the Open Government Law by the end of the year. Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board members Cecile Suda, David Sablan, Deanne Torre,  John  Ilao, Roland Selvidge, Rosie Ann Blas, as well as current GHURA executive director Michael Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings. Though parties were scheduled to set a trial date today, there were iss...
