Dozens testify against firing range at Litekyan

Passionate words came out of the Guam Congress Building today, as dozens of people filled the public hearing room giving testimony on Bill 228. The measure would stop the construction of a proposed firing range at Litekyan.

"How much more are they going to take from us? We can't let them take anymore. We can't let them take Litekyan," proclaimed on testifier. Another pleaded, "Dammit - this has gone on to damn long and our children feel it, I don't even know these young girls they've taken on a passion because this is Guam this is their home."

Guam's Youth is also hosting a peaceful protest in front of Andersen Gate in support of Prutehi Litekyan: Save Riditian. The protest will run from 11am to 3pm tomorrow.