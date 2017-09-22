Visiting delegate urges resolution to firing range issue

A congressional representative from American Samoa is urging opponents of a controversial firing range at Northwest Field to work out their differences with the military. Delegate Amata Radewagan says she's met with Defense Department officials on the controversy and is supportive of their efforts.

Congresswoman Radewagan says she was here in April for a tour of Northwest Field and Ritidian, the site of the live fire training range. To the environmental groups and original landowners of Litekyan, who oppose the facility? "I think they need to work together with the military because the two sides are not reading the tea leaves the same way," she explained.

In fact, she says, the two sides are "far away" in their understanding of what can and can't be done by the military. "I do think that once they find out what the marines have in mind, and that every realistic step has been taken to take the cultural and other things into consideration," said Radewagan.

Opponents of the range remain strongly against construction of the facility, and may get a reprieve, as Guam's state historic preservation officer Lynda Aguon said in a recent legislative informational briefing that she is drafting a letter to a federal advisory council seeking a pause to the project because she has received substantial new information and reports that require additional review.

Meanwhile, Radewagan, who herself is a representative of a small, remote American territory, seems to favor the marine's need for a training range. She said, "We all live on these little pieces of islands, little parcels in the south pacific and when you live on the lip of a crater of a volcano this is what it is. But I do think the people who are protesting, they need to work together because I'm really very impressed with what the military has set up."

We have not been able to reach Aguon to confirm whether she's completed and sent the letter seeking a pause in the firing range project.