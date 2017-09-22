Visiting delegate urges resolution to firing range issue - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Visiting delegate urges resolution to firing range issue

Posted: Updated:

A congressional representative from American Samoa is urging opponents of a controversial firing range at Northwest Field to work out their differences with the military.  Delegate Amata Radewagan says she's met with Defense Department officials on the controversy and is supportive of their efforts.

Congresswoman Radewagan says she was here in April for a tour of Northwest Field and Ritidian, the site of the live fire training range.  To the environmental groups and original landowners of Litekyan, who oppose the facility? "I think they need to work together with the military because the two sides are not reading the tea leaves the same way," she explained.

In fact, she says, the two sides are "far away" in their understanding of what can and can't be done by the military. "I do think that once they find out what the marines have in mind, and that every realistic step has been taken to take the cultural and other things into consideration," said Radewagan.

Opponents of the range remain strongly against construction of the facility, and may get a reprieve, as Guam's state historic preservation officer Lynda Aguon said in a recent legislative informational briefing that she is drafting a letter to a federal advisory council seeking a pause to the project because she has received substantial new information and reports that require additional review. 

Meanwhile, Radewagan, who  herself is a representative of a small, remote American territory,  seems to favor the marine's need for a training range. She said, "We all live on these little pieces of islands, little parcels in the south pacific and when you live on the lip of a crater of a volcano this is what it is. But I do think the people who are protesting, they need to work together because I'm really very impressed with what the military has set up."

We have not been able to reach Aguon to confirm whether she's completed and sent the letter seeking a pause in the firing range project.  

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Settlement for terminated corrections officer approved

    Settlement for terminated corrections officer approved

    It's official: the Civil Service Commission signed-off on the settlement agreement for fired DepCor corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu. He was the only officer fired after the internal affairs investigation was done into the beating of detainee Justin Meno.

    More >>

    It's official: the Civil Service Commission signed-off on the settlement agreement for fired DepCor corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu. He was the only officer fired after the internal affairs investigation was done into the beating of detainee Justin Meno.

    More >>

  • Dozens testify against firing range at Litekyan

    Dozens testify against firing range at Litekyan

    Passionate words came out of the Guam Congress Building today, as dozens of people filled the public hearing room giving testimony on Bill 228. The measure would stop the construction of a proposed firing range at Litekyan.

    More >>

    Passionate words came out of the Guam Congress Building today, as dozens of people filled the public hearing room giving testimony on Bill 228. The measure would stop the construction of a proposed firing range at Litekyan.

    More >>

  • Judge wants GHURA board case settled

    Judge wants GHURA board case settled

    Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola wants to settle the case involving seven individuals charged with obstructing the Open Government Law by the end of the year. Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board members Cecile Suda, David Sablan, Deanne Torre,  John  Ilao, Roland Selvidge, Rosie Ann Blas, as well as current GHURA executive director Michael Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings. Though parties were scheduled to set a trial date today, there were iss...More >>
    Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola wants to settle the case involving seven individuals charged with obstructing the Open Government Law by the end of the year. Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board members Cecile Suda, David Sablan, Deanne Torre,  John  Ilao, Roland Selvidge, Rosie Ann Blas, as well as current GHURA executive director Michael Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings. Though parties were scheduled to set a trial date today, there were iss...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly