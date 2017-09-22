Judge wants GHURA board case settled

Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola wants to settle the case involving seven individuals charged with obstructing the Open Government Law by the end of the year. Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board members Cecile Suda, David Sablan, Deanne Torre, John Ilao, Roland Selvidge, Rosie Ann Blas, as well as current GHURA executive director Michael Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings.

Though parties were scheduled to set a trial date today, there were issues with one defendant asserting their right to speedy trial.

That issue has since been resolved.

Parties will return to set the date on October 27.

Prior to that, a motion to sever Ilao's case is set for October 18.