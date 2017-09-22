Over 90% of Guam uses power poles - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Over 90% of Guam uses power poles

The Guam Power Authority launches the annual Public Power Week with a proclamation signing by Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio.  GPA was established in 1969, and General Manager John Benavente says the power company has come a long way, telling KUAM News, "Over 90 percent of the island is now concrete poles and several main parts of the system are underground."

"We're owned by the community," he continued. "We're not going anywhere, and we are a lot better off, then we were even three years ago, then we were fifteen years ago. People are happy, these things make a difference, so everybody I want to congratulate you and applaud you myself for not just the leadership of the CCU, but the Guam Power Authority and all the employees that make your jobs shine."

GPA also celebrated the retirements of six long-time employees. Various events are scheduled for the public power week observance, including community donations, education and customer appreciation.  The agency will also collect donations for those affected by multiple hurricanes in the Caribbean and southern United States.

