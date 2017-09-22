Board wants AG to intervene to get Sanchez built - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Board wants AG to intervene to get Sanchez built

Education officials are saying enough's enough - board members Thursday agreeing to draft a resolution asking the attorney general to step in after numerous protests have stopped the reconstruction of one of the island's most dilapidated schools.

"What we're saying as a board resolution is fix it, we're tired of the delays, its affecting a community of students and families and we want it resolved for the safety of those students 42and the current facility is not deemed safe by our standards," said Guam Education Board member Robert Crisostomo. He reiterated the board's concerns after news that the procurement to rebuild the dilapidated Yigo campus has been stalled once again. The delay stems from another protest filed by prospective bidder CoreTech International

"I think it's high and time the board take a position and say we need to move forward. I mean, how many times are we going to walk through at Simon Sanchez High School to come to the same conclusion that it needs to be fixed," he said.

Board member Mark Mendiola argued that given the years-long procurement effort riddled with continued protests, the board should ask the Attorney General to intervene.

"The only way I think that could be resolved is if the chief legal officer of the Government of Guam steps up and says, we have to intervene on behalf of the people of Guam," he said.

Meanwhile superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department is willing to do whatever it takes to push the project forward, even in the event the procurement is forced to start over. "I'm letting the board know that I am willing to work with GEDA to have GEDA play a stronger role, even if DOE was to play a stronger role," he said.

The board approved the drafting of a resolution to be forwarded to the Attorney General.

