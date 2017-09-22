Nelson hosts forum to rid agencies of drugs

GovGuam is waging a war against drug use in the workplace. Senator Telena Nelson on Friday brought several government agency heads to the table to find out what's being done to stop workers from using and abusing, and what more can be done to get them the help they need.

It's been quite the year for GovGuam - with story after story emerging from different agencies of employees testing positive. Now, leaders are waging a war against drug use within the local government. In a multi-agency roundtable this afternoon, Senator Nelson sat with department heads discussing current and future plans for their respective agencies.

Their goals? Mostly mutual: zero-tolerance for their employees and no second chances. "It's 100 percent testing including commission members, everybody gets tested - myself, everybody nobody gets a free ride," said Consolidated Commission on Utilities Chair Joey Duenas, noting that the Guam Power Authority will go into a 100 percent testing and zero-tolerance policy effective October 1.

The Guam Waterworks Authority will follow suit shortly after, and commissioner will be tested, as well. Duenas says their agencies do serious work and can't take any chances. "Even people for example who handle handing off parts for those that are going out to work they have to be sharp because if they hand out the wrong part and somebody uses it out in the field anything could go wrong. The Waterworks people deal with chlorine and as they change out chlorine cylinders and do all that work if they don't do their work properly they end up endangering the community," he added.

Duenas says they do educate when it comes to sexual harassment and ethics training on top of the drug and alcohol policy.

Guam Fire Department Acting Chief, Darren Burrier says his agency falls in line with DOA rules and regs, and conducts random drug testing. GFD like all law enforcement agencies are bound by law and have a zero-tolerance for anyone using drugs. "With our profession, one, primarily is the public safety and the public trust that we have responding to people's homes and responding to people medically," he shared.

In the last several months, the Department of Corrections, Parks and Recreation, and the Department of Public Works have lost employees through firing and resignations after those workers tested positive for drugs. At present the Port Authority of Guam who also has a zero tolerance policy is awaiting results from lab contractors.

Meantime, Nelson says she would like for agencies to look into rehabilitation programs and find more compassionate ways to deal with drug users.