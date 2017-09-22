Education board has tentative settlement for Fernandez

The Guam Education Board is in receipt of a tentative settlement agreement in the lawsuit filed by superintendent Jon Fernandez against the board last year. However board finance chair Mark Mendiola said the board has yet to vote on the agreement.

He told KUAM News, "It's going to have to go through the board for approval, however, there are some questions about that because the attorney general made a public statement in the courtroom that they do not represent the board but rather they represent the people of Guam and the Government of Guam, which I totally understand. But if we're going to be the ones approving it and the funding is going to be coming from the Guam Department of Education then we want to have a say as to how things are settled."

Mendiola added the board and superintendent have wanted to settle the lawsuit for months and the board has already agreed to pay up to $60,000 in Fernandez's legal fees.