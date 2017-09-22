Biggest violation at public schools? Dress code. - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Biggest violation at public schools? Dress code.

The top reported discipline violation for students at Guam public schools in August is dress code violations, making up 46% of all discipline referrals reported throughout the district. Guam Education Board vice chair Maria Gutierrez raised concerns about the reason behind the high number of uniform referrals, and whether or not these referrals are affecting instructional time.

Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz said, "When I looked through the schools it was Simon Sanchez with 22% of that 46%, so I did speak with principal [Carla] Masnayon regarding that matter and they're not suspending the students they're just noting that the students are not in uniform."

Board members acknowledged that uniforms are cost-prohibitive for many families and discussed possibly revisiting the existing uniform policy to ensure consistency with policy implementation and affordability.

