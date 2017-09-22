Couple spared jail time for death of their infant - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Couple spared jail time for death of their infant

Posted: Updated:

Not a dry eye in sight. Married couple Shawn Cruz and Victoria Siaotong Cruz were spared any jail time for the death of their 3-month-old baby boy three years ago.

As reported, the couple forgot to take the child out of the car and the baby boy died shortly after he was discovered.

During sentencing on Friday, the court recognized the young couple's remorse and compliance since the incident.

In order to reunite with their other children, both had to secure full-time employment, rent a home, and attend parenting classes.

Judge Anita Sukola sympathized for the defendants stating she could never know the depth of their grief and that "restitution is their child's life."

The couple's plea agreement requires they produce a Public Service Announcement to inform other parents of the dangers of leaving a child in a car unattended.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Settlement for terminated corrections officer approved

    Settlement for terminated corrections officer approved

    It's official: the Civil Service Commission signed-off on the settlement agreement for fired DepCor corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu. He was the only officer fired after the internal affairs investigation was done into the beating of detainee Justin Meno.

    More >>

    It's official: the Civil Service Commission signed-off on the settlement agreement for fired DepCor corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu. He was the only officer fired after the internal affairs investigation was done into the beating of detainee Justin Meno.

    More >>

  • Dozens testify against firing range at Litekyan

    Dozens testify against firing range at Litekyan

    Passionate words came out of the Guam Congress Building today, as dozens of people filled the public hearing room giving testimony on Bill 228. The measure would stop the construction of a proposed firing range at Litekyan.

    More >>

    Passionate words came out of the Guam Congress Building today, as dozens of people filled the public hearing room giving testimony on Bill 228. The measure would stop the construction of a proposed firing range at Litekyan.

    More >>

  • Judge wants GHURA board case settled

    Judge wants GHURA board case settled

    Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola wants to settle the case involving seven individuals charged with obstructing the Open Government Law by the end of the year. Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board members Cecile Suda, David Sablan, Deanne Torre,  John  Ilao, Roland Selvidge, Rosie Ann Blas, as well as current GHURA executive director Michael Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings. Though parties were scheduled to set a trial date today, there were iss...More >>
    Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola wants to settle the case involving seven individuals charged with obstructing the Open Government Law by the end of the year. Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board members Cecile Suda, David Sablan, Deanne Torre,  John  Ilao, Roland Selvidge, Rosie Ann Blas, as well as current GHURA executive director Michael Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings. Though parties were scheduled to set a trial date today, there were iss...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly