Couple spared jail time for death of their infant

Not a dry eye in sight. Married couple Shawn Cruz and Victoria Siaotong Cruz were spared any jail time for the death of their 3-month-old baby boy three years ago.

As reported, the couple forgot to take the child out of the car and the baby boy died shortly after he was discovered.

During sentencing on Friday, the court recognized the young couple's remorse and compliance since the incident.

In order to reunite with their other children, both had to secure full-time employment, rent a home, and attend parenting classes.

Judge Anita Sukola sympathized for the defendants stating she could never know the depth of their grief and that "restitution is their child's life."

The couple's plea agreement requires they produce a Public Service Announcement to inform other parents of the dangers of leaving a child in a car unattended.