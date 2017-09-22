Solution may be in sight for Guam's H2B foreign labor crisis - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Solution may be in sight for Guam's H2B foreign labor crisis

The head of a visiting congressional delegation spoke confidently about provisions in a bill, expected to clear Congress soon, that may provide the much-sought after relief for foreign labor. 

South Carolina representative Joe Wilson chairs the visiting house armed services subcommittee on readiness.  In a meeting Friday with Governor Eddie Calvo and local military officials, he and his members were briefed on the nearly 100% denial rate of foreign labor visas and the crippling effect it could have on construction projects both inside and outside the fence.  Three of the visiting house members Wilson, Guam's Madeleine Bordallo and Vicky Hartzler of Missouri are on the conference committee that will determine the final version of the key National Defense Authorization Act.

"We will be there to promote the best interests of Guam, for the development of Guam and the promotion of the H2B program," said Bordallo. Governor Calvo is pushing for regulatory and statutory solutions that give him wider discretion to approve critical temporary labor needs, saying, "So it really can encompass the actual reality of Guam being so far from the united states and the needs that we have when it comes to skilled laborers."

The governor has warned the labor shortage could derail the relocation of 5,000 Marines from Okinawa. Chairman Wilson who has been to Guam five times now, remains bullish on the buildup and its key role in America's military posture.

"And beneficial to the mutual defense of Guam and the United States mainland, but we're proceeding in a very positive way," he said. Separately, Wilson praised President Trump's announcement Friday of harsh, new economic sanctions against North Korea, noting, "The president's resolve is very clear: there's no equivocation. He will defend American citizens, and Guam comes first."

