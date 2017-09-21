Distance education being considered to improve island education

With a continual teacher shortage, could distance education bring more qualified instructors into the classrooms? The idea is being considered by the Guam Education Board.

"I see that the quality of the education in the high school level is not where it needs to be," said Southern High School teacher Jennifer Berry speaking out before Guam Education Board members this week, concerned about the lack of certified teachers in the classrooms, especially those specializing in math and science.

"A lot of our teachers in the high school are temporary or emergency certified, that means they are not specialists in their field," she continued, "and our students every year we talk about raising the score in testing, but if they are taught by untrained - they may be trained in teaching - but they're not specialists in mathematics or science or whatever field."

In light of the shortage of qualified teachers, Berry urged the board to consider pursuing distance learning opportunities for the public school system. "So students are still getting a quality education without having a physical teacher in that skill in that area," said Berry.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez acknowledged that finding and keeping certified teachers has been a challenge not only in Guam, but in districts throughout the nation that have faced a teacher shortage. He said more work needs to be done on the department's end to recruit, develop and retain qualified teachers.

"As well as looking at online and distance learning opportunities, so working with the board and our management team, I think what we need to do is assemble some working groups, but really define what those working groups are so they are digestible pieces that we can start to make progress on," she said.

According to the latest statistics available from the National Center for Education Statistics, there were over 1.3 million high school students enrolled in distance education courses in 2009-2010, with the number of students growing year after year.