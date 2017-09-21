Ethics report on Espaldon not on session agenda - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Ethics report on Espaldon not on session agenda

Posted: Updated:

While the legislature is expected to return on Monday, one thing is noticeably missing from the agenda: Resolution 294, the Ethics Committee's findings and recommendations for Senator Jim Espaldon.

According to Legislative Speaker Senior Policy Advisor Carlo Branch, it is not a situation with a great deal of procedural precedence and they are currently working the with Legislative Legal Counsel to discuss to disucss those procedures before moving forward.

On Monday the committee handed down their decision finding Espaldon, "in fact knew and in any event should have known of conflicts of interest with Phil Roberto related to GPSM."

The committee is recommending Espaldon be stripped of his leadership positions in the legislature, including his title as Minority Leader.

They are also recommending Espaldon and his staffers take a refresher course in ethics training at the senator's expense.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mistrial declared for Mark Smith-Glenn Wong trial

    Mistrial declared for Mark Smith-Glenn Wong trial

    The federal court renders a mistrial in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.

    More >>

    The federal court renders a mistrial in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.

    More >>

  • Ethics report on Espaldon not on session agenda

    Ethics report on Espaldon not on session agenda

    While the legislature is expected to return on Monday, one thing is noticeably missing from the agenda: Resolution 294, the Ethics Committee's findings and recommendations for Senator Jim Espaldon.

    More >>

    While the legislature is expected to return on Monday, one thing is noticeably missing from the agenda: Resolution 294, the Ethics Committee's findings and recommendations for Senator Jim Espaldon.

    More >>

  • Guam lands funding for outdoor recreation projects

    Guam lands funding for outdoor recreation projects

    Guam will be receiving $75,130 for outdoor recreation and conservation projects from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

    More >>

    Guam will be receiving $75,130 for outdoor recreation and conservation projects from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly