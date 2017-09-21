Ethics report on Espaldon not on session agenda

While the legislature is expected to return on Monday, one thing is noticeably missing from the agenda: Resolution 294, the Ethics Committee's findings and recommendations for Senator Jim Espaldon.

According to Legislative Speaker Senior Policy Advisor Carlo Branch, it is not a situation with a great deal of procedural precedence and they are currently working the with Legislative Legal Counsel to discuss to disucss those procedures before moving forward.

On Monday the committee handed down their decision finding Espaldon, "in fact knew and in any event should have known of conflicts of interest with Phil Roberto related to GPSM."

The committee is recommending Espaldon be stripped of his leadership positions in the legislature, including his title as Minority Leader.

They are also recommending Espaldon and his staffers take a refresher course in ethics training at the senator's expense.