Guam lands funding for outdoor recreation projects

Guam will be receiving $75,130 for outdoor recreation and conservation projects from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Guam is part of a $94.3 million distribution among the states and territories and is awarded based on federal matching grants.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke says, "From Detroit, Michigan to Hagatna, Guam - the program benefits citizens across the nation by helping state and local governments make infrastructure investments in urban, suburban, and rural parks."

The funds will allow upgrade projects to Guam's parks and may even be used to create new parks.

