ICANCONNECT delivers accessibility to emergency services

Imagine needing to call 911, but not being able to access a cell phone because of the inability to see and hear. That problem has affected thousands of individuals across the nation, leading to a new program in Guam that helps residents access the technology needed to effectively communicate with loved ones and first responders.

Free technology and free training to help individuals with hearing and vision loss effectively communicate with those around them...that's the basis of the federally funded ICANCONNECT program which launched in Guam in July.

Regional representative for the Hellen Keller National Center for the Southwest region Cathy Kersher told KUAM News, "About 7 years ago a group of 20-something year old people with combined hearing vision loss went to Washington, DC in a small group and they basically met with the FCC administration, and I'm going to simplify the story when they said, basically, 'We can't call 911!'"

To address the issue the FCC created the ICANCONNECT program on a trial basis. "They provided $10 million a year the last 5 years it's been what they called a pilot project stateside, now it's a permanent program, 328 and yay we got Guam in," she confirmed.

The program offers individuals with both hearing and vision loss access to technology for smart phones that would otherwise cost anywhere from $1,200 to $7,000. Guam Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities director Ben Servino said, "It's our role to make sure these types of programs are available to our constituents. As she said earlier, Guam was left out and we provided a letter of support to ensure the federal government doesn't neglect the islands."

He added Guam was left out of the program for many years and he is working with federal officials to ensure Guam is not neglected anymore. To learn more about the program you can contact DISID, the Guam System for Assistive Technology, or visit icanconnect.org.

"And I will tell you that Hellen Keller, the person Hellen Keller, was asked often what was more difficult for her, her hearing or her vision loss, and what she used to say is that her vision loss cut her off from the world of things, but her hearing loss cut her off form the world of people. And so I think this opportunity gets people back connected with the world of communication," she said.