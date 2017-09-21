Parents urged to verify if babies were TB contacts at hospital

The response effort following an active case of tuberculosis discovered at the Guam Memorial Hospital nursery last month is continuing at the Department of Public Health. Contacts currently being treated are reminded they call their infant's primary physician or the Northern Region Community Health Center for medication refills, and should do so before the medication runs out.

Follow up appointments should also be set up to monitor TB symptoms before a skin test is scheduled at 6 months of age. Meanwhile, dozens of possible contacts still need to be screened for the disease.

To verify if your baby was identified as a TB contact and to schedule screening call 735-7131.