Mistrial declared for Mark Smith-Glenn Wong trial

The federal court renders a mistrial in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.

In addition to a mistrial, Smith's attorney, David Lujan, has been disqualified from the case.

Smith is charged with concealing his conflict of interest as GHURA legal counsel and a Section 8 landlord from the federal government by transferring his properties to Wong who he shared bank accounts with.

Similar to Smith, Lujan was a former GHURA attorney and Section 8 landlord but disclosed his conflicts to the Feds immediately.

Smith, as ordered by the court, must secure conflict-free counsel.

Lujan, meanwhile, tells the press he'd rather go to jail then testify against his client in a new trial against Smith.

A hearing is set for next month.