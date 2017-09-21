Mistrial declared for Mark Smith-Glenn Wong trial - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mistrial declared for Mark Smith-Glenn Wong trial

Posted: Updated:

The federal court renders a mistrial in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.

In addition to a mistrial, Smith's attorney, David Lujan, has been disqualified from the case.

Smith is charged with concealing his conflict of interest as GHURA legal counsel and a Section 8 landlord from the federal government by transferring his properties to Wong who he shared bank accounts with.

Similar to Smith, Lujan was a former GHURA attorney and Section 8 landlord but disclosed his conflicts to the Feds immediately.

Smith, as ordered by the court, must secure conflict-free counsel.

Lujan, meanwhile, tells the press he'd rather go to jail then testify against his client in a new trial against Smith.

A hearing is set for next month.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mistrial declared for Mark Smith-Glenn Wong trial

    Mistrial declared for Mark Smith-Glenn Wong trial

    The federal court renders a mistrial in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.

    More >>

    The federal court renders a mistrial in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.

    More >>

  • Ethics report on Espaldon not on session agenda

    Ethics report on Espaldon not on session agenda

    While the legislature is expected to return on Monday, one thing is noticeably missing from the agenda: Resolution 294, the Ethics Committee's findings and recommendations for Senator Jim Espaldon.

    More >>

    While the legislature is expected to return on Monday, one thing is noticeably missing from the agenda: Resolution 294, the Ethics Committee's findings and recommendations for Senator Jim Espaldon.

    More >>

  • Guam lands funding for outdoor recreation projects

    Guam lands funding for outdoor recreation projects

    Guam will be receiving $75,130 for outdoor recreation and conservation projects from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

    More >>

    Guam will be receiving $75,130 for outdoor recreation and conservation projects from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly