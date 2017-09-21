CHC stops accepting TakeCare patients - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

CHC stops accepting TakeCare patients

Posted: Updated:

Another letter from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation says they will stop accepting TakeCare Insurance patients effective today. The letter, dated September 19, from the CHC to the TakeCare Finance Director, states they issued a first notice for payment on June 26, 2017 - giving the insurance company a deadline of September 15 to make payment. The letter says despite all of the CHC's efforts as of September 19 they still had an outstanding balance of almost $1.3 million.

Messages left for the TakeCare Marketing Officer were not returned and calls to the CHC were deferred to the head of the corporation who is currently out of town.

However, this is not the first time TakeCare has been in the spotlight. Most recently, the Guam Memorial Hospital Demanded TakeCare insurance pay up over $9million in insurance claims - a history of failed and overdue payments. The insurance company finally entered into a payment agreement with GMH.

In June the Seventh Day Adventist clinic announced they were no longer accepting TakeCare insurance, the following month they would also be cutting off dental care for TakeCare. SDA decided to discontinue the agreement with Takecare because their "philosophies did not align."

And finally, the Guam Regional Medical City and TakeCare Insurance came to a head - after TakeCare refuted they owed G-R-M-C $7 million. G-R-M-C officials say they accumultated the debt, mostly through TakeCare patient Emergency Room visits and were simply seeking reimbursement from the company.

GRMC officials say after continued attempts to add TakeCare as a network provider, TakeCare still has not agreed to negotiations.

  GPD cracking down hard on drugs in Talofofo, arrest two

    42 year old Justin Reyes Meno and 43 year old Ruthmarie Quitugua Matagolai are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute drugs, and illegal possession of the drugs with intent to distribute.

  Yigo mayor tours Sanchez High

    Yigo mayor Rudy Matanane went on a tour of Simon Sanchez High School Wednesday to review the campus facilities in light of the latest procurement protest filed by CoreTech International. Numerous protests have delayed the repair of the campus in the island's northernmost village for several years.

  Bank of Guam hosts annual small business forum

    The Bank of Guam hosts its Second Annual Small Business Forum, designed to help out the up-and-coming entrepreneur.  The various panel discussions featured established business executives dispensing practical advice on common issues they've faced. 

