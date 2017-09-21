GPD cracking down hard on drugs in Talofofo, arrest two

Guam police executed a search warrant at two Talofofo homes today.

42 year old Justin Reyes Meno and 43 year old Ruthmarie Quitugua Matagolai are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute drugs, and illegal possession of the drugs with intent to distribute.

Officers with the Mandana Drug Task Force, SWAT, K-9 and CSI responded to the homes.

Authorities have not yet said what was found in the homes.

But, police say this is a result of a continuing drug investigation down south.