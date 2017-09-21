GPD cracking down hard on drugs in Talofofo, arrest two - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPD cracking down hard on drugs in Talofofo, arrest two

Posted: Updated:

Guam police executed a search warrant at two Talofofo homes today.

42 year old Justin Reyes Meno and 43 year old Ruthmarie Quitugua Matagolai are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute drugs, and illegal possession of the drugs with intent to distribute.

Officers with the Mandana Drug Task Force, SWAT, K-9 and CSI responded to the homes.

Authorities have not yet said what was found in the homes.

But, police say this is a result of a continuing drug investigation down south.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GPD cracking down hard on drugs in Talofofo, arrest two

    GPD cracking down hard on drugs in Talofofo, arrest two

    42 year old Justin Reyes Meno and 43 year old Ruthmarie Quitugua Matagolai are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute drugs, and illegal possession of the drugs with intent to distribute.

    More >>

    42 year old Justin Reyes Meno and 43 year old Ruthmarie Quitugua Matagolai are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute drugs, and illegal possession of the drugs with intent to distribute.

    More >>

  • Yigo mayor tours Sanchez High

    Yigo mayor tours Sanchez High

    Yigo mayor Rudy Matanane went on a tour of Simon Sanchez High School Wednesday to review the campus facilities in light of the latest procurement protest filed by CoreTech International. Numerous protests have delayed the repair of the campus in the island's northernmost village for several years.

    More >>

    Yigo mayor Rudy Matanane went on a tour of Simon Sanchez High School Wednesday to review the campus facilities in light of the latest procurement protest filed by CoreTech International. Numerous protests have delayed the repair of the campus in the island's northernmost village for several years.

    More >>

  • Bank of Guam hosts annual small business forum

    Bank of Guam hosts annual small business forum

    The Bank of Guam hosts its Second Annual Small Business Forum, designed to help out the up-and-coming entrepreneur.  The various panel discussions featured established business executives dispensing practical advice on common issues they've faced. 

    More >>

    The Bank of Guam hosts its Second Annual Small Business Forum, designed to help out the up-and-coming entrepreneur.  The various panel discussions featured established business executives dispensing practical advice on common issues they've faced. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly