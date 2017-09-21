Credibility of witness under fire

Randall Fulcher's not standing trial...but he's definitely in the hot seat. For the second day in a row, the government's key witness in the Allan Agababa aggravated murder trial took the stand. And this time, his credibility is in question as it appears he's provided inconsistent statements to jurors.

On Wednesday Fulcher testified that Agababa not only solicited a gun from him, but also asked his help in destroying the evidence and providing an alibi. Fulcher alleged Agababa initially reached out to him on Facebook - proof of those conversations, he stated, would still exist.

When attorney Curtis Van de Veld asked "Does that Facebook account still exist?," Fulcher replied, "I'm sure it does." Va de Veld further asked, "Isn't it true that if you reviewed your communications with Mr. Agababa on that Facebook account there would be nothing in it that would contain a reference to acquiring a firearm?" "No, there would be," Fulcher answered. When asked if he ever presented that information to police, Fulcher said he had not.

That all was Wednesday.

On Thursday, Fulcher had a different recollection of what happened to those Facebook messages. He said, "As far as I know, they're not. Because I've deleted all the messages. A long time ago." Attorney Jeremiah Luther asked Fulcher why he deleted them, to which he responded, "They always stay on my list. I just delete them." The witness was then asked by Luther, "Do you recall when you deleted the messages from the defendant requesting a gun?" He said, "Probably right after. I'm assuming."

"Why did you delete those?" he was asked, saying, "Because I always delete my messages."

Fulcher's credibility further under fire during cross-examination. Defense counsel Van de Veld pulled-up Fulcher's plea agreement with the government in 2014 for felony prescription pill and other drug possession charges. According to the court documents, if Fulcher cooperated with the government and testified in the Agababa trial, some of those charges would be dismissed and he would face significantly less jail time.

As highlighted by defense, the same deal outlined he wouldn't face charges for his role in Shelly Bernstein's murder.

As reported, Fulcher on Wednesday stated he sold Agababa a gun, which Agababa claimed he needed to deal with someone who owed him money. Agababa later showed up at his doorstep, with the same gun which Fulcher recalls was still warm and loaded. Agababa then admitted to killing his mother and burned clothes and rubber gloves in Fulcher's burn barrel.

The next day, Fulcher reported he and his then-wife Leialoha, threw the gun into a river.

Van de Veld said, "You were also avoiding facing prosecution and serving time for crimes you may have committed relative to the actions you undertook did you claim you had with Mr. Agababa, correct?" Fulcher confirmed.

Agababa is charged with killing Bernstein, his mother, to collect her death benefits. Though she appeared to have been shot above her eye, an autopsy concluded she died from blunt force trauma to the head. No murder weapon was ever recovered.

This is Agababa's second time to face a jury as jurors in his initial trial failed to reach a unanimous decision, rendering a mistrial.