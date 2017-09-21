Yigo mayor tours Sanchez High - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Yigo mayor tours Sanchez High

Posted:

Yigo mayor Rudy Matanane went on a tour of Simon Sanchez High School Wednesday to review the campus facilities in light of the latest procurement protest filed by CoreTech International. Numerous protests have delayed the repair of the campus in the island's northernmost village for several years.

"These adults should think about the kids, because the safety of the kids is always at risk when they're walking there in an old school like that," said the mayor. "We need to build a new Simon Sanchez High School."

The Guam Department of Education received money for interim repairs over the summer, with deputy superintendent Erika Cruz confirming construction has been completed, and at least five renovated classrooms have been cleared for occupancy so far.

Meanwhile, decision on the latest protest is expected sometime in the next week.

