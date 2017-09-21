Bank of Guam hosts annual small business forum

The Bank of Guam hosts its Second Annual Small Business Forum, designed to help out the up-and-coming entrepreneur. The various panel discussions featured established business executives dispensing practical advice on common issues they've faced.

BOG executive vice-president Joaquin Cook explained, saying, "It really is targeted to businesses on the smaller scale, like I said, entrepreneurs, startups. People who are running their sole prop and their true is what's the next step, where do I go from here now that my sole prop is doing well, now what?"

And VP for customer service Lesley Leon Guerrero added, "We're just providing the platform so that some of our partners are able to share some of their valuable lessons and help these guys succeed more than they already are."

The discussions ranged from re-investing, to engaging and retaining customers. And of course, the forum was also meant as a networking opportunity for the small business owners, and the more-established panelists.