Adult Day Care Center may close at end of September

Hundreds of elderly are worried after receiving notice on Wednesday that adult day care services will be suspended at the end of the month. However the Division of Senior Citizens assures the community that work to extend these services is underway.

It would be an understatement to say that Dededo resident Joe Benavente was disappointed to hear the Barrigada Adult Day Care Center may be closing at the end of the month. "From the moment I opened the letter and read it, I was so depressed to hear that the center is closing because of something with a contract," he shared.

Stakeholders were informed on Wednesday that adult day care services at three locations throughout the island will be suspended beginning September 30, home care services and case management services will be suspended, as well.

"It's not fair to us senior citizens, it's not fair to the clients here nor the staff," Benavente added.

Catholic Social Services director Diana Calvo said the letter was sent because the organization's three year contract with GovGuam ends next week and an award for future services has yet to be made. "And if there was a contract at this point in time, it may not be processed in time, by 9:30am to continue services uninterrupted," she said.

These programs assist over 500 man'amko who are frail, suffer from Alzheimer's, or may need assistance throughout the day, and affect roughly 100 employees. However, Public Health Division of Senior Citizens administrator Arthur San Agstin assures the community that work is underway to continue these services in the near future.

"The Adult Day Care Center at this moment is in negotiations, as a matter of fact, at 2pm today we will resume negotiations with Catholic Social Services for the 2018 contract. In terms of continuation, the 2017 contract has a month to month extension and we've invited Catholic Social Services, the executive director, to meet with us tomorrow at 10am to discuss the month-to-month extension," he said.

Program coordinator Charlene San Nicolas added that extensions are possible for both the case management and in-home services as well, saying, "Which the department is looking to discuss with the current provider which is Catholic Social Services."

Meanwhile, Benavente is hopeful that his second home at the Barrigada center will continue to be just that, saying, "This is our second home, my past three or four years I spent here, and in my home. If it weren't for this center, I would be at home, or at the hospital falling down all the time."