GHRA addresses impacts of losing Delta's business

The Delta airlines pull-out from the Guam market also affecting the local hotel industry. Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association president Mary Rhodes briefed members on the move during a quarterly meeting Thursday.

Delta's departure means the loss of an estimated 100,000 airline seats from Japan. Rhodes says the Guam Visitors Bureau is seeking more marketing money to try and boost demand, and the GHRA needs to address the issue as well, saying, "Delta's going to have a huge impact to Guam especially the Japan market. And so a lot of people are having to adjust their projections for next year."

She added, "And so we're going to have some challenges, and I think it's time to really get down into the details of why we need to really look at our different markets and source markets in order to really grow. And not just grow in our regular numbers, but all around."

The GHRA members also heard a presentation on the current regulations for liquid petroleum gas, commonly used in restaurants. Representatives from supplier SPPC and the Guam Fire department discussed everything from the permitting process, GFD inspections, and safety do's and don'ts.