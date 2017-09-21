Fired from DOC, Benjamin Urquizu pleads his case to CSC - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Fired from DOC, Benjamin Urquizu pleads his case to CSC

A fired Department of Corrections officer who was working the day detainee Meno was attacked is back before the Civil Service Commission this evening. Benjamin Urquizu was the only corrections officer terminated following the internal affair investigation into the brutal beating.

A signing for the judgment of dismissal is underway after both parties came to an agreement that they would rescind the adverse action. So instead of a termination on his record, Urquizu agreed to resign as a corrections officer I, and get $8,000 as settlement of his claim.

As we reported, DepCor let him go citing failure to perform his duties the day of the attack. However, Urquizu argued he did everything he could to help Meno that day.

