Couple arrested for using stolen credit card, drugs

They allegedly used someone else credit card charging more than $660 for a hotel room and room service at the Pacific Star Hotel in Tumon.

Now, the pair are under arrest.

32 year old Rosanna Francine Fernandez and 30 year old Eli Charfauros Quintanilla are charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of services both as third degree felonies.

Court documents state, Fernandez allegedly used the victim's credit card to have Quintanilla checked in. It was also promised that the person whose name was on the card would send an authorization letter to process the charge. An authorization letter was later faxed to the hotel, but it turned out to be fake...the address on the letter did not match the address of the victim.

Police were then called to the hotel and found Quintanilla in the room. Fernandez also told authorities she was asked to check him in and believed he already had given a credit card for payment.

The arrest came around the same time authorities investigated a suspicious package mailed to the Garden Villa Hotel. Quintanilla is also facing charges of drug possession after he allegedly had 27 grams of the drug, ICE, mailed to the hotel.

  GPD cracking down hard on drugs in Talofofo, arrest two

    42 year old Justin Reyes Meno and 43 year old Ruthmarie Quitugua Matagolai are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute drugs, and illegal possession of the drugs with intent to distribute.

  Yigo mayor tours Sanchez High

    Yigo mayor Rudy Matanane went on a tour of Simon Sanchez High School Wednesday to review the campus facilities in light of the latest procurement protest filed by CoreTech International. Numerous protests have delayed the repair of the campus in the island's northernmost village for several years.

  Bank of Guam hosts annual small business forum

    The Bank of Guam hosts its Second Annual Small Business Forum, designed to help out the up-and-coming entrepreneur.  The various panel discussions featured established business executives dispensing practical advice on common issues they've faced. 

