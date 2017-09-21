Justin Meno's death not caused by beating, rules examiner

It seems murder charges are off the table for the trio accused in the brutal beating of DepCor detainee Justin Meno.

Guam's chief medical examiner, Dr. Aurelio Espinola, released the results of his autopsy performed last week on the Department of Corrections detainee. Meno's death caused by a tumor in his airway, as Espinola confirmed the blunt force trauma to his head the day of the March attack at the prison was only contributory to his death.

But, he adds that his death was not a result of the brutal beating. It was in March, Meno was found hogtied, bloody and clinging to life inside the Post 6 Maximum Security Unit yard area.

The investigation report showed inmates and detainees in the high security unit were out walking around that day after the cells were apparently flooded. It has yet to be determined why Meno was ever targeted.

His alleged attackers had fashioned a strangulation device using fabric and a wooden stick to beat him down, leaving him for dead.

And following the attack, Meno has spent several months recovering at GMH as well as at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights, where he took his final breath. Ultimately, Meno's manner of death was ruled to be undetermined.

This is why, he says, prosecutors can't pursue murder charges against his alleged attackers, Albert Santos II, Jeremiah Isezaki, and Peter Gines.

The Attorney General's Office today also backed up that conclusion.

Though Meno was unable to speak following the incident, police report he was able to identify his alleged attackers using a photo lineup.

All three have since pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge they each face