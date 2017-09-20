KUAM Gamechangers: Guam High's Makoa Bamba

Makoa Bamba is standing on the edge.

The 6’4” senior at Guam High weighs in at 210 pounds – after packing on 25 pounds of muscle in the off-season.

With Guam High in the thick of things last IIAAG football season, Bamba caught a bad break – literally – when he broke his wrist. He missed a chunk of the season, but was able to suit up before the playoffs and help the Panthers to a 3rd place finish in the IFL.

It’s a different season this year, with Bamba trying to attract college offers, it’s a little harder since most of the Panthers graduated last year – leaving Bamba and Guam High fighting an uphill battle in 2017.

“The team was a pretty stacked team, we had a lot of upperclassmen,” Bamba said. “but coming in to this season, the team is really young. A lot of learning to do and we just gotta keep practicing because the team is just a bunch of freshmen and sophomores.”

Bamba is a big boy, but sometimes he feels like getting noticed is a little harder to do.

“It’s just challenging because I come from a small island where pretty much no one has ever heard of,” Bamba said. “It’s tough because when scouts look at me they’re like ‘who’s this kid, where’s he from’ and when I say Guam they are just like ‘forget about it’. I mean get a kid from a small island or get a kid from the mainland - where football is life and this island is just kind of laid back in the sports.”

One thing in Makoa’s favor – Guam High has a good track record of getting their high school scholar athletes scholarships at the next level – with JuJuan King, Juan King Jr and Solomon White getting inked to college deals over the last couple years – Bamba is definitely in the right place if he wants to play college ball.

“It gives me a lot of confidences in knowing that if they can do it than of course I can do it going up to that next level and showing them just what Guam has,” Bamba said.

The 17-year-old cut his teeth in the Hal’s Angels youth football organization and has been a 3-year starter at Guam High under head Coach Jacob Dowdell. He was a first-team All Island selection at wide receiver as a sophomore, but as one of the top tacklers on the team, Coach Dowdell wants Bamba to focus more on defense.

“His receiving skills are developing,” Dowdell said. “His bread and butter is defensive end, so that’s what we are trying to work on with him. We sent him out to Hawaii with coach Chad at Ikei out there in Hawaii Ikei warriors and all that great stuff man and that has given him the biggest leg up because he is already on a lot of radars for D2 schools and a lot of D3 schools and so you know the main thing for him is to improve his huddle highlight - that is what we live and die by here at Guam High.”

While Bamba is a beast on the field, he knows the important part of being a scholar-athlete is the scholar part.

“Grades are always gonna comes first before playing your own sports and that is the first thing you have to focus on before saying ‘I’m gonna go play football’, it is going to be the grades first before you can play football, so the main focus is school first and sports second,” Bamba said.

Bamba benches 235 and squats 325. He runs a 4.5 40. When coaches told him he would have to get bigger to play bigger – he stuck with the plan they laid out for him.

Makoa has shown coaches he has the dedication to persevere and push through the challenges they put in front of him – and that’s what makes Makoa Bamba a Gamechanger.