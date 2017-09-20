Mistrial likely for Smith-Wong case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mistrial likely for Smith-Wong case

Posted: Updated:

A mistrial is likely in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.  This according to the court on Thursday morning following lengthy arguments by both parties.  As reported, both the government and defense filed motions for mistrial earlier this week. 

At issue is Smith's attorney, David Lujan, and whether Lujan's role as a GHURA attorney and Section 8 landlord should be disclosed to jurors.  Smith is charged with concealing his conflict of interest as GHURA legal counsel and a Section 8 landlord from the federal government. He's alleged to have concealed this conflict by transferring his properties to Wong who he shared bank accounts with. 

The court disclosed its inclination to declare a mistrial, but will still take the matter under advisement. 

Jurors, meanwhile, are set to return on Friday morning.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mistrial likely for Smith-Wong case

    Mistrial likely for Smith-Wong case

    A mistrial is likely in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.  This according to the court on Thursday morning following lengthy arguments by both parties.  As reported, both the government and defense filed motions for mistrial earlier this week.  At issue is Smith's attorney, David Lujan, and whether Lujan's role as a GHURA attorney and Section 8 landlord should be disclosed to jurors.  Smith is charged with conceali...More >>
    A mistrial is likely in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.  This according to the court on Thursday morning following lengthy arguments by both parties.  As reported, both the government and defense filed motions for mistrial earlier this week.  At issue is Smith's attorney, David Lujan, and whether Lujan's role as a GHURA attorney and Section 8 landlord should be disclosed to jurors.  Smith is charged with conceali...More >>

  • Islanders giving back by donating to Houston hurricane relief

    Islanders giving back by donating to Houston hurricane relief

    CNMI Representative Edwin Propst says there are many in Houston are from the Commonwealth and Guam and some are part of the Houston Association of Marianas Islands.

    More >>

    CNMI Representative Edwin Propst says there are many in Houston are from the Commonwealth and Guam and some are part of the Houston Association of Marianas Islands.

    More >>

  • Justin Meno died from tumor in his airway

    Justin Meno died from tumor in his airway

    An autopsy performed on DepCor detainee Justin Meno determined he died from a tumor in his trachea (airway), not from injuries he sustained in a brutal prison beating earlier this year. 

    More >>

    An autopsy performed on DepCor detainee Justin Meno determined he died from a tumor in his trachea (airway), not from injuries he sustained in a brutal prison beating earlier this year. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly