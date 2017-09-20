Mistrial likely for Smith-Wong case

A mistrial is likely in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong. This according to the court on Thursday morning following lengthy arguments by both parties. As reported, both the government and defense filed motions for mistrial earlier this week.

At issue is Smith's attorney, David Lujan, and whether Lujan's role as a GHURA attorney and Section 8 landlord should be disclosed to jurors. Smith is charged with concealing his conflict of interest as GHURA legal counsel and a Section 8 landlord from the federal government. He's alleged to have concealed this conflict by transferring his properties to Wong who he shared bank accounts with.

The court disclosed its inclination to declare a mistrial, but will still take the matter under advisement.

Jurors, meanwhile, are set to return on Friday morning.