Islanders giving back by donating to Houston hurricane relief

Sixteen boxes will be sent off to Houston residents with ties to the Marianas, affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. CNMI Representative Edwin Propst says there are many in Houston are from the Commonwealth and Guam and some are part of the Houston Association of Marianas Islands.

"When we were hit by Typhoon Soudelor there, officers, about 4 of them, flew out from Houston to the CNMI after a couple of weeks and they brought with them on United a bunch of cargo that was can goods and mosquito nets. They really did all this for us," he explained.

Propst says they want to return the kindness. Boxes were set up at local businesses and schools throughout Saipan with donations ranging from can goods, instant ramen, toiletry, and hygiene products.

The boxes will be sent either via United Cargo or USPS, with volunteers offering to pay for the shipments as well.