Justin Meno died from tumor in his airway - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Justin Meno died from tumor in his airway

Posted: Updated:

An autopsy performed on DepCor detainee Justin Meno determined he died from a tumor in his trachea (airway), not from injuries he sustained in a brutal prison beating earlier this year. 

According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, though Meno sustained blunt force trauma to the head, that injury was only contributory to his death. 

Ultimately, he ruled Meno's manner of death undetermined. 

This is why, he says, prosecutors can't pursue homicide charges against his alleged attackers, Albert Santos II, Jeremiah Isezaki, and Peter Gines.

As reported, Meno was housed in the prison's Maximum Security Unit when he was found brutally beaten and hogtied. Though he was unable to speak following the incident, police report he was able to identify his alleged attackers as Santos and Isezaki using a photo lineup. Gines was later arrested and charged.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mistrial likely for Smith-Wong case

    Mistrial likely for Smith-Wong case

    A mistrial is likely in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.  This according to the court on Thursday morning following lengthy arguments by both parties.  As reported, both the government and defense filed motions for mistrial earlier this week.  At issue is Smith's attorney, David Lujan, and whether Lujan's role as a GHURA attorney and Section 8 landlord should be disclosed to jurors.  Smith is charged with conceali...More >>
    A mistrial is likely in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.  This according to the court on Thursday morning following lengthy arguments by both parties.  As reported, both the government and defense filed motions for mistrial earlier this week.  At issue is Smith's attorney, David Lujan, and whether Lujan's role as a GHURA attorney and Section 8 landlord should be disclosed to jurors.  Smith is charged with conceali...More >>

  • Islanders giving back by donating to Houston hurricane relief

    Islanders giving back by donating to Houston hurricane relief

    CNMI Representative Edwin Propst says there are many in Houston are from the Commonwealth and Guam and some are part of the Houston Association of Marianas Islands.

    More >>

    CNMI Representative Edwin Propst says there are many in Houston are from the Commonwealth and Guam and some are part of the Houston Association of Marianas Islands.

    More >>

  • Justin Meno died from tumor in his airway

    Justin Meno died from tumor in his airway

    An autopsy performed on DepCor detainee Justin Meno determined he died from a tumor in his trachea (airway), not from injuries he sustained in a brutal prison beating earlier this year. 

    More >>

    An autopsy performed on DepCor detainee Justin Meno determined he died from a tumor in his trachea (airway), not from injuries he sustained in a brutal prison beating earlier this year. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly