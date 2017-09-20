Justin Meno died from tumor in his airway

An autopsy performed on DepCor detainee Justin Meno determined he died from a tumor in his trachea (airway), not from injuries he sustained in a brutal prison beating earlier this year.

According to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, though Meno sustained blunt force trauma to the head, that injury was only contributory to his death.

Ultimately, he ruled Meno's manner of death undetermined.

This is why, he says, prosecutors can't pursue homicide charges against his alleged attackers, Albert Santos II, Jeremiah Isezaki, and Peter Gines.

As reported, Meno was housed in the prison's Maximum Security Unit when he was found brutally beaten and hogtied. Though he was unable to speak following the incident, police report he was able to identify his alleged attackers as Santos and Isezaki using a photo lineup. Gines was later arrested and charged.